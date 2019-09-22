Home

Helen M. Harvey, 96, of Nanticoke, passed away Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

She was born Sept. 2, 1923, and was the daughter of the late Margaret and Blazey Lagoss.

Helen was a graduate of Nanticoke schools, Class of 1941, and worked at the General Cigar Company for several years. She was a homemaker who dedicated herself to her family. She was an excellent cook and baker, most well-known for her pierogis, borsht, carrot cake and French toast. She was a lifelong fan of Penn State football, the university where all three of her children graduated with degrees in engineering.

Helen was an avid gardener who also enjoyed watching classic Hollywood films and reading legal thrillers and murder mysteries. She practiced her faith at St. Faustina Catholic Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Earl; siblings, Walter, Mary, Katherine, Mildred, Lottie, Stanley, Dorothy, Eleonore and Alfred.

Surviving are son, David B. Harvey, Nanticoke; daughters, Lois J. Uranowski and her husband, Daniel, Mars; and Cynthia E. Draper and her husband, Danie, Roswell, Ga.; grandchildren, Shannon, David, Brian, Sarah, Christian and Zachary; and great-grandchildren, Isaiah, Colton and Mason; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday from Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 173 E. Green St., Nanticoke, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Faustina Church. Interment will follow in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Sheatown.

Family and friends are invited for a viewing and visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday.

Should you wish to leave an online condolence for Helen's family, please visit our website at www.kearneyfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 22, 2019
