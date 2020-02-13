|
|
Helen Mae Miller, 88, of Swoyersville, passed away peacefully Friday, Feb. 7 2020, surrounded by her loving family, at her son's home.
Born in Tunkhannock, she was a daughter of the late Fred and Susan Rodda.
She attended GAR Memorial High School and had worked in the local garment industry until she got married and raised her family.
She enjoyed spending time with her family. Traveling with her husband and fishing with her children brought her a simple happiness.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of more than 66 years, Howard Miller Sr.; siblings, Robert, Howard, Clara, Mary, Ruth, Dorothy and Leah.
She is survived by her children, Darlene Miller; Howard Jr. and wife, Patti; grandsons, Ryan and Dakota; and several nieces and nephews.
Private services were held at the convenience of the family from Daniel J. Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service, 617 Carey Ave., Wilkes-Barre.
The family would like to thank Hospice of the Sacred Heart, the Rev. Ken Forbes, pastor, and his wife, Bonnie, and the congregation of Dunmore Presbyterian Church for their care and compassion.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 13, 2020