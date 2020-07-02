Home

POWERED BY

Services
Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc.
20 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
(570) 823-1358
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Melnyk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Melnyk


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Melnyk Obituary

Helen Melnyk, 92, of Plains Twp., passed away peacefully Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Guardian Healthcare and Rehab Center, Nanticoke.

She was born Sept. 27, 1927, the eighth of 11 children born to Ukrainian immigrants John and Paraska Popadiuk Melnyk, Plains Twp. After graduating from Plains Memorial High School, she moved to Warren, Mich., where she enjoyed a long career in the administration of Square D Products, later Schneider Electric. After retirement, she moved back to Plains Twp. to take care of her mother, who died in 1992 at age 100.

Helen, with her sister Irene, hosted many holiday dinners for her extended family and was known for her welcoming personality and never-failing generosity. She was always ready for a trip whether as close as New York City or as far as China and Hawaii.

Her deceased siblings include brothers, Walter, Joseph and William; and sisters, Ann Wrobel, Mary Chesterfield, Margaret Babak and Sophia Melnyk.

She is survived by a brother, George Melnyk, Endicott, N.Y.; and sisters, Alice Zaley, Wilkes-Barre; and Irene Melnyk, Plains Twp.; along with 17 nieces and nephews.

According to Helen's wishes, funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are entrusted to Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp.

To send Helen's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -