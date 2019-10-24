|
Helen "Peg" Reilly, formerly of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at Allegria at The Oaks, Bensalem.
Born Sept. 6, 1926, in Ashley, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Helen Czabinska Kosak.
Peg was a 1945 graduate of GAR Memorial High School, Wilkes-Barre. She was employed for over 15 years by G.N.C., Langhorne, and later volunteered at the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Plains Twp., for 12 years.
Peg enjoyed traveling, dancing, playing Scrabble, baking and going to thrift stores.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Neil, in 1977; sons, John, in 2008; and Neil, in 2006; brothers, Frank, Joseph and Walter Kosak; sister, Eileen Kosak; and half-brother, Donald Vasquez.
Surviving are her daughters, Eileen Reilly, Levittown; and Patricia Reilly, Bristol; grandchildren, Colleen Rackafellow and her husband, Trent; Christopher Kuty and his wife, Casey; Sean Kuty and his wife, Rachael; Erin Cheeseman and her husband, John; and Neil Reilly; great-grandchildren, Isabel, Lincoln and Franklin Rockafellow, and Jackson and Emma Cheeseman; half-brother, Edward Vasquez; and many nieces and nephews that were very dear to her.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, 21 N. Meade St., Wilkes-Barre. Family and friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of services Saturday. Interment will follow in St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery, Sugar Notch.
Peg's family would like to express their gratitude to the nurses and staff at Allegria at The Oaks, Bensalem for their care and kindness for Mom.
Memorial donations may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor #17, Chicago, Ill. 60601; or the Salvation Army, 17 S. Pennsylvania Ave., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 24, 2019