Helen T. Popowich, 91, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Tuesday morning, Oct. 1, 2019, at Mountain City Health & Rehabilitation Center, Hazle Twp.
She was born in Wilkes-Barre, a daughter of the late Stephen and Anna Onderko Manovski. Helen was a graduate of Hanover Twp. High School and the Wilkes-Barre Business College. She was employed by the Wilkes-Barre Area School District in the administration office as a payroll clerk.
Helen was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Parish at St. Mary's Church of the Immaculate Conception, Wilkes-Barre. She was also a member of PSAR and the Wilkes-Barre Senior Citizen's Club.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Michael Popowich, in 2016; and by her brothers, Andrew and Joseph Manovski.
Helen is survived by her daughter, Roseanne Entiero and her husband, Joseph, Hazle Twp.; and by several nieces and nephews.
Helen's daughter and son-in-law would like to thank the entire staff at Mountain City Health & Rehabilitation Center for their compassionate care.
Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. Friday from Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 9:30 a.m. in Our Lady of Fatima Parish at St. Mary's Church of the Immaculate Conception, 134 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre.
Interment will be in St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Cemetery, Dallas.
Friends may call from 8 to 9 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent by visiting Helen's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.
