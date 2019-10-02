Home

Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home
89 Park Ave
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 825-3138
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home
89 Park Ave
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
9:00 AM
Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home
89 Park Ave
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Parish at St. Mary's Church of the Immaculate Conception
134 S. Washington St.
Wilkes-Barre, PA
Helen T. Popowich

Helen T. Popowich Obituary
Helen T. Popowich, 91, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Tuesday morning, Oct. 1, 2019, at Mountain City Health & Rehabilitation Center, Hazle Twp.

She was born in Wilkes-Barre, a daughter of the late Stephen and Anna Onderko Manovski. Helen was a graduate of Hanover Twp. High School and the Wilkes-Barre Business College. She was employed by the Wilkes-Barre Area School District in the administration office as a payroll clerk.

Helen was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Parish at St. Mary's Church of the Immaculate Conception, Wilkes-Barre. She was also a member of PSAR and the Wilkes-Barre Senior Citizen's Club.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Michael Popowich, in 2016; and by her brothers, Andrew and Joseph Manovski.

Helen is survived by her daughter, Roseanne Entiero and her husband, Joseph, Hazle Twp.; and by several nieces and nephews.

Helen's daughter and son-in-law would like to thank the entire staff at Mountain City Health & Rehabilitation Center for their compassionate care.

Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. Friday from Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 9:30 a.m. in Our Lady of Fatima Parish at St. Mary's Church of the Immaculate Conception, 134 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre.

Interment will be in St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Cemetery, Dallas.

Friends may call from 8 to 9 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent by visiting Helen's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 2, 2019
