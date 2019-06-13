Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc.
204 Main Street
Duryea, PA 18642
(570) 457-4301
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Rosary Cemetery
Duryea, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Sowa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen T. Sowa

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Helen T. Sowa Obituary
Helen T. Sowa, 90, formerly of Duryea, a guest at Oakwood Terrace, Moosic, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019, in Moses Taylor Hospital, Scranton.

Born in Duryea, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Helen Blazewicz Sowa. She was a graduate of Duryea High School and a local nursing school. Prior to her retirement, Helen was employed by Clark Summit State Hospital.

Helen was a member of Nativity of Our Lord Parish, Duryea.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Joseph Sowa.

Surviving are an aunt and cousins

Funeral services and interment will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in Holy Rosary Cemetery, Duryea. There will be no viewing.

Arrangements are by Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc., 204 Main St., Duryea.

To leave a condolence for Helen's family, please visit the funeral home website, www.piontekfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now