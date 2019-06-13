|
|
Helen T. Sowa, 90, formerly of Duryea, a guest at Oakwood Terrace, Moosic, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019, in Moses Taylor Hospital, Scranton.
Born in Duryea, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Helen Blazewicz Sowa. She was a graduate of Duryea High School and a local nursing school. Prior to her retirement, Helen was employed by Clark Summit State Hospital.
Helen was a member of Nativity of Our Lord Parish, Duryea.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Joseph Sowa.
Surviving are an aunt and cousins
Funeral services and interment will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in Holy Rosary Cemetery, Duryea. There will be no viewing.
Arrangements are by Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc., 204 Main St., Duryea.
To leave a condolence for Helen's family, please visit the funeral home website, www.piontekfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 13, 2019