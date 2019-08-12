|
Helen "Cookie" Toney, beloved daughter, sister and aunt, 59, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore, Saturday morning, Aug. 10, 2019, with her family and friends by her side. Helen entered eternal rest after a prolonged illness and complications stemming from lung cancer.
Born in Wilkes-Barre on Feb. 17, 1960, Helen was the daughter of the late Michael and Helen Toney of Wilkes-Barre. Helen was a graduate of E.L. Meyers High School, Wilkes-Barre. Helen was an employee of Mercy Hospital where she worked as a housekeeper, phlebotomist and as a certified nurse's assistant at Geisinger Hospital for over 35 years.
Helen is survived by her brother, Robert Toney, Wilkes-Barre; sister-in-law, Linda McDaniels, Hanover Twp.; brother, Raymond and Sharon Toney, Kingson; sister, Michealene and Tony Artmont, Wilkes-Barre; and sister, Sharon and Charlie Kline, Florida. Helen is also survived by her loving family including many nieces, nephews and cousins as well as countless friends.
Helen was an excellent cook and loved cooking for her family. Helen loved her job working as a CNA. Helen was a very generous soul.
The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to Hospice of Sacred Heart and staff in Dunmore for all their kindness, compassion and support to Helen in the last weeks of her life. Helen's family would like to give a heartfelt thank you to Helen's friends who were by her side until the end, Carol, Maggie, Dorothy and Denise.
A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Unit 7, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702; Miles for Michael, 9 N. Main St., Pittston, PA 18640; or The Renal Race Foundation.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre.
Condolences may be sent by visiting Helen's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 12, 2019