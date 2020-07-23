Home

Lokuta-Zawacki Funeral Home
200 Wyoming Ave
Dupont, PA 18641
(570) 654-1533
Helen Zygmunt


1926 - 2020
Helen Zygmunt Obituary

Helen Zygmunt, 94, of Avoca, was welcomed to heaven on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

Her beloved husband, Edward, died in 1976.

She was born in Avoca on March 28, 1926, the eldest child of Stanley and Stephania Slusarczyk Halagarda. She attended Avoca High School and lived much of her life on Packer Street in the home her husband and sons built for her.

Helen was a member of Queen of the Apostles Parish, Avoca. She lived a simple life with a deep faith in God and was a kind and caring person.

She worked for over 40 years at Cebula's Pizza, Dupont, and was fondly known as the pizza lady. In her earlier years, she was a skilled quilt-maker, most of which she gifted to family and friends for special occasions.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her little angel, Anne, in 1969; sisters, Teresa Cebula; and Regina Zuba; a brother, Stanley Halagarda; and lifelong friend, Christine Lokuta.

Surviving are a daughter, Marion (Daniel) Bitler, Lafayette, N.J.; sons, Edward (Amber), Laceyville; and Robert, Avoca; sister, Anne McMullen; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the staff at The Gardens of Tunkhannock and the Hospice of the Sacred Heart for the wonderful care they gave Helen on her journey to heaven.

In keeping with Helen's wish to keep everyone safe, funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family with interment in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Dupont.

Lokuta-Zawacki Funeral Home, 200 Wyoming Ave., Dupont, is in charge of arrangements.

Memorial donations may be made to the Queen of the Apostles Parish, 715 Hawthorne St., Avoca, PA 18641.


