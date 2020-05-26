Home

Helena A. McCarthy Chalker

Helena A. McCarthy Chalker Obituary
Helena A. McCarthy Chalker, 78, formerly of Madison Street in Wilkes-Barre's North End neighborhood, passed peacefully into eternal life Sunday night, May 24, 2020. She passed in the comfort of the family residence in the Hudson section of Plains Twp. with her beloved children and grandchildren at her bedside.

Funeral arrangements are in the care of and will be announced from John V. Morris Family Funeral Homes Inc. of Wilkes-Barre, www.JohnVMorrisFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 26, 2020
