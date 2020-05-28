|
Helena A. McCarthy Chalker, 78, formerly of Madison Street in Wilkes-Barre's North End neighborhood, passed peacefully into eternal life on Sunday night, May 24, 2020.
She passed in the comfort of the family residence in the Hudson section of Plains Twp. with her beloved children and grandchildren at her bedside.
Born June 10, 1941, in Wilkes-Barre, she was the youngest of 12 children to the late Eugene and Eleanor Kelly McCarthy. Educated in the Catholic faith, she attended the former St. John the Evangelist Parochial School, North Wilkes-Barre, prior to her attendance at the James M. Coughlin High School.
More recently, Ms. Chalker was employed by the George Avenue location of Schiel's Family Markets in the bakery department for several years. In her spare time, she enjoyed membership in the Polish American Veterans' Club of Hudson.
Helena's greatest passions were her family and dear friends. She is remembered as being a loving, devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandma and friend. Her passing leaves a void in the lives of all those she touched in this life.
She was preceded by ten brothers and sisters and most recently by a daughter, Kelly Chalker-Verdekal, on April 1, 2016.
She will be ever-missed by her adoring children, Patricia M. "Patti" Mackiewicz, with whom she resided; Karen Charnichko and her husband, Robert, Wilkes-Barre Twp.; Helena Fedak and her husband, Jim, Virginia; Frank Chalker and his companion, Jennifer Siperko; and Thomas Chalker along with his wife, Erika, all of Hudson; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Elizabeth Monk, Florida; numerous nieces; nephews; and dear friends.
May she now rest in the arms of our saviour with all those who have gone on before her.
Due to the current health crisis, there will be no formal visitation at this time.
Interment will be private and at the convenience of her family.
Relatives and friends are cordially invited to join a gathering of remembrance while celebrating Helena's life from 2 until 5 p.m. Saturday at the family residence, 99 Stark St., Hudson.
John V. Morris Family Funeral Homes Inc., Wilkes-Barre, are honored to care for our friend, Ms. Chalker, and her family at this time.
To share words of comfort or a fond memory of Helena with her family, please visit her memorial page on our family's website, www.JohnVMorrisFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 28, 2020