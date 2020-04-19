Home

Mayo Funeral Home - Shickshinny
77 North Main Street
Shickshinny, PA 18655
570-542-4214
Helena (Helen) Bloshinski

Helena (Helen) Bloshinski Obituary
Helena (Helen) Bloshinski, 96, formerly of Shickshinny, died Friday, April 17, 2020, at Berwick Retirement Village II, where she had been staying the past five years.

Born March 13, 1924, in Shickshinny, she was a daughter of the late John and Stella (Kempski) Bloshinski.

She graduated from the former Shickshinny High School. She worked as a presser at the former M&M Dress Factory in Berwick and last worked as a teacher's aide at the former Garrison Memorial School in Shickshinny. She was a member of Holy Spirit Parish/St. Mary's Church, Mocanaqua and the church's Altar and Rosary Society.

She was preceded in death by brothers, Henry and Stanley Bloshinski, and sisters, Clementine Kokora and Mary Naunczek.

Surviving are her daughter, Rebecca Bloshinski Wisneski and her husband, Chester, Shickshinny; a grandson, Brian Wisneski; three great-granddaughters, Allison, Hailey, and Penelope; two brothers, John Bloshinski, Nanticoke; and Leonard Bloshinski, Muhlenburg; a sister, Eleanor Maxwell, Fla.; a niece, Bernadine Kokora, Shickshinny; and nephews Leonard Bloshinski Jr., Muhlenburg; John Bloshinski Jr., Bethlehem; and Paul Kokora, Nanticoke.

Due to the coronavirus, services will be private, with burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Mocanaqua. A celebration of life will be held at a future date after the pandemic isolation has been lifted.

Arrangements are under the direction of Mayo Funeral Home, Inc., Shickshinny. For additional information, or to send condolences, please visit www.mayofh.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 19, 2020
