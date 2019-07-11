Helene A Krulick, 66, of Miller Street, Luzerne, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.



The rarest flower of purity, kindness, compassion and love, very sadly departed from this earth on Monday, July 8, 2019. The unsuspecting and unfair victim of cancer and it's sometimes deadly consequences.



Helene was good, clean, pure and much more as a human spirit, which makes it all the more baffling. There are not many, who can compare with her, and her outreaching hand, to bring light to people as well as all animals.



She will be sadly missed by all who knew her, especially her longtime school buddy, Angie Balberchak. They had a great friendship since grade school.



Helene graduated from Wyoming Valley West, Class of 1970. After high school, she took some courses at Lackawanna Business College and Penn State extension and earned the distinction of expert gardener. She also earned a diploma in animal science.



She was a volunteer at the SPCA and participated in the animal walks. Helene especially loved horses and horseracing, as evident in her enthusiasm with the Kentucky derby.



Helene loved people and easily got along with everyone. Her smile, compassion and understanding was always present. She was employed by Boscov's, First Eastern Bank operations center, Sally Mae and most recently, Mohegan Sun, retiring in 2017.



She was deeply devoted to her faith in God and the Wyoming Avenue Christian Church. Helene could be found doing her daily walks with her sister and best friend, Betty. They had a very special bond. Their time together was very precious. Helene was the daughter of the late Leo and Margaret Myslak.



She is survived by her loving husband of 34 years, Larry; sister, Betty Carpenter (Ken), Pringle; brother, Leon Sonny (Marva) Myslak, Summerfield, Fla.; very loving niece, Amy Peters (Mike), Honolulu, Hawaii; nephews, Scott Carpenter (Tanya); Sam and Ben Carpenter, Shavertown; Eric Carpenter (Leigh), Watkinsville, Ga.; nieces, Tracy Rukstalis (Brock) and children, Derek and Erin Wyda and the late, Riley Rukstalis; Courtney Cole (Tim) and children, Alex and Brody Cole; Lisa Sitkowski (Rob) and children, Olivia and Jackson Sitkowski; and nephew, Kevin Myslak (Rachel).



A viewing will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday from Yeosock Funeral Home, 40 S. Main St. Plains Twp.



The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in Wyoming Avenue Christian Church, Kingston.



Interment will follow in Memorial Shrine Cemetery in Wyoming. Those attending the church service are requested to go directly to the church. Published in Citizens' Voice on July 11, 2019