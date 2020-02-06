Home

Henrietta M. Madrack

Henrietta M. Madrack Obituary
Henrietta M. Madrack, 83, passed away Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at Timber Ridge Health Care Center, Wilkes-Barre.

Born July 2, 1936, in Plymouth, she was the daughter of the late Thomas A. Novak and Florence C. Kwasek Novak.

Henrietta attended Plymouth High School where she was a cheerleader, and was a member of All Saints Parish, Plymouth. She and her late husband, John, were the owners and operators of the popular Shawnee Tavern, Plymouth, for over 33 years.

In recent years, she had been employed as a breakfast hostess by Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott, Wilkes-Barre, where she was a very friendly and beloved hostess, known for her work ethic, dedication and devotion to her customers and colleagues alike. Prior to that, she had been employed by Holiday Inn and Host Inn, both in Wilkes-Barre, in a similar capacity.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John B. "Cheech" Madrack, in 2013; and sister-in-law, Shirley Lee Novak, in 2018.

She is survived by her loving brother, retired Lt. Col. Henry A. "Hank" Novak, U.S. Army, Annandale, Va.; nieces and nephew, Nancy A. Riester; Donna G. Zuna; Karen M. Gilmore; and James H. Novak; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.

Family and friends are invited to call from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, Plymouth.

Family and friends are invited to meet in All Saints Parish, 66 Willow St., Plymouth, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Monday.

Interment will follow in St. Mary's Nativity Cemetery, Plymouth Twp.

To submit condolences to Henrietta's family, please visit www.sjgrontkowskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 6, 2020
