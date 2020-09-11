Home

Henrietta Romanowski


1928 - 2020
Henrietta Romanowski Obituary

Henrietta Romanowski, 92, of Pensacola, Fla., formerly of Nanticoke, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Florida.

Born in Glen Lyon, on May 5, 1928, to Henry and Agnes Gavrish Stryczynski, she resided in Nanticoke before moving to Florida in November 1999.

She was employed by Plymouth Dress, Nanticoke, Luzerne County Human Resources Development Dept. and Heritage House, Wilkes-Barre. After moving to Florida, she volunteered at the Felix Miga Senior Center, Pensacola, Fla. She was also a member of St. Ann's Catholic Parish, Saufley Field Road, Pensacola, Fla.

She was preceded in death by her parents, stepmother, the former Lucy Bil; sister, Regina Cyrankowski; stepsister, Mary Lou Evan; stepbrother, John Bil; grandson, Brian Romanowski; and nephew, Dennis Cyrankowski.

Surviving are son, Barry Romanowski and wife, Doris, Hudson; daughter, Pamela Bazensky and husband, Arnie, Brea, Calif.; and Nancy Puhle, Pensacola, Fla. Also surviving are granddaughter, Louann Haydock; and great-grandson, Johnathan Haydock, Wilkes-Barre; half-brother, Walter Stryczynski, Hunlock Creek; and Robert Stryczynski, Cornelius, N.C.; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later time.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the or any animal rescue organization of your choice. She loved kitties.


