Henrietta T. Kociban

Henrietta T. Kociban Obituary
Henrietta T. Kociban, 90, of Glen Lyon, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020, at her home.

Born in Nanticoke, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Celia Pierog Brudnicki.

She was of Catholic faith and a garment worker in local factories.

Henrietta loved to can and cook.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, Michael; and her brother, Leonard.

Surviving are her daughters, Michaelene Vanderhoff and Rozanne Hish; two grandchildren, Nicole Borick and Michael Vanderhoff; several great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews also survive.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday at Stanley S. Stegura Funeral Home, 614 S. Hanover St., Nanticoke.

The Rev. James Nash will celebrate services at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will follow in St. Michael's Byzantine Catholic Cemetery, Glen Lyon.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 8, 2020
