Home

POWERED BY

Services
GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC
700 S. Twp. Blvd.
Pittston Twp., PA 18640
(570) 654-7831
For more information about
Henry Kishel
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
St. Joseph Marello Parish
William St.
Pittston, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Joseph Marello Parish
William St
Pittston, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Kishel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry A. Kishel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Henry A. Kishel Obituary
Henry A. Kishel, 85, of Hughestown, died Monday, March 9, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born July 19, 1934, in Dupont, he was the son of the late William and Mae Jensko Kishel.

Henry was a 1952 graduate of Dupont High School. Most recently, he worked for the LCTA as a driver.

Surviving are his son, Ron and wife, Marie Kishel, Pittston; granddaughters, Kerri Ann Scherer; Amy DelRosso; and Dr. Kimberly Wokpetah; and six great-grandchildren. Also surviving is his loving companion, Jeanne Roman, Pittston.

In addition to his parents, Henry was preceded in death by his wife, Johanna Granahan Kishel; son, Kevin Kishel; and brothers, Frank and Carl Kishel.

Funeral services are from Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Twp. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday from St. Joseph Marello Parish, William Street, Pittston. Calling hours will be held in the church from 8:30 a.m. until the start of Mass.

Entombment services will follow in Denison Cemetery where Henry will be laid to rest with his late wife, Johanna.

For information or to express your condolences to Henry's family, please visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Henry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -