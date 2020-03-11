|
Henry A. Kishel, 85, of Hughestown, died Monday, March 9, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
Born July 19, 1934, in Dupont, he was the son of the late William and Mae Jensko Kishel.
Henry was a 1952 graduate of Dupont High School. Most recently, he worked for the LCTA as a driver.
Surviving are his son, Ron and wife, Marie Kishel, Pittston; granddaughters, Kerri Ann Scherer; Amy DelRosso; and Dr. Kimberly Wokpetah; and six great-grandchildren. Also surviving is his loving companion, Jeanne Roman, Pittston.
In addition to his parents, Henry was preceded in death by his wife, Johanna Granahan Kishel; son, Kevin Kishel; and brothers, Frank and Carl Kishel.
Funeral services are from Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Twp. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday from St. Joseph Marello Parish, William Street, Pittston. Calling hours will be held in the church from 8:30 a.m. until the start of Mass.
Entombment services will follow in Denison Cemetery where Henry will be laid to rest with his late wife, Johanna.
For information or to express your condolences to Henry's family, please visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 11, 2020