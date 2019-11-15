|
|
Henry E. "Hank" Rogers, 48, a resident of Pittston, and formerly of Swoyersville, passed into eternal life on Sunday afternoon, Nov. 10, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, following a courageous battle with cancer.
Born Nov. 27, 1970, in Kingston, Hank was the only son of the late Henry E. Rogers and Antoinette "Toni" Barsh Rogers.
Raised in Kingston, Hank was a graduate of the former Bishop O'Reilly High School, Kingston, and attended Penn State University.
Hank was employed for the past 22 years as a pressman by Kappa Graphics, Hughestown.
Throughout his life, Hank had a passion for archaeology, and he held membership with the Frances Dorrance Chapter of the Pennsylvania Archaeological Society. He also held great interest in anything science related, especially the study of space and astronomy. Some of his other interests were photography, trains, hiking and kayaking.
Hank is survived by his loving son, Brian Rogers, Pittston; and his loving stepdaughter, Sarah Gleason and her husband, Derek, Clarks Summit.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Hank's blessing service which will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday at Wroblewski Funeral Home Inc., 1442 Wyoming Avenue, Forty Fort.
Interment with the Rite of Committal will follow in St. Ignatius Roman Catholic Cemetery, Pringle.
Family and friends are invited to attend Hank's viewing, which will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
For information or to send Hank's family a message of condolence, you may visit the funeral home's website, www.wroblewskifuneralhome.com or Facebook page.
The family has kindly asked that flowers be omitted. Memorial contributions may be made in Hank's memory to the , 1948 E. 3rd St., Williamsport, PA 17701.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 15, 2019