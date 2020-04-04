Home

Henry Edward Yanus, 95, of Nanticoke, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, at home.

Born in Hunlock Creek, he was the son of the late Michael and Mary Soroka Yanus.

Prior to his retirement in 1986, Henry was employed by the U.S. Postal Service. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in Europe during World War II. He was a member of St. Faustina Parish and attended daily mass for many years. He enjoyed hiking, gardening and spending time outdoors.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Mildred Mazur; and Adeline Mock; and brothers, Theodore, Peter and Charles.

Henry is survived by his wife of 70 years, the former Ruth Iacono; five children, Patricia Eroh and her husband, Mark; Colleen Nearhouse and her husband, Dan; Paul Yanus and his wife, Lora Lee; Mark Yanus; Donna Yanus; grandchildren, Daniel Nearhouse; Kati Mulder; Paul Yanus; and Bradley Yanus; great-grandson, Luke Nearhouse; and nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to extend a special thanks to the caring staff of Hospice of the Sacred Heart and Independent Life Home Care.

Private funeral services were provided by Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 173 E. Green St., Nanticoke.

To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.kearneyfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 4, 2020
