A J Kopicki Funeral Home
263 Zerbey Ave
Kingston, PA 18704
(570) 287-3398
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
A J Kopicki Funeral Home
263 Zerbey Ave
Kingston, PA 18704
Funeral
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
A J Kopicki Funeral Home
263 Zerbey Ave
Kingston, PA 18704
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
Resurrection of the Lord PNC Church
Henry F. Rybka Obituary
Henry F. Rybka, 84, of Larksville, died Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at his home.

He was born in Edwardsville, son of the late Lottie Servinski.

He retired in 1994 from the Army Reserves, which included eight years of active duty in the Korean War, Gulf War, and was called out for Desert Storm. He received numerous ribbons and rewards, including the Army of Occupation Germany and the Army Commendation Medal with clasps. Mr. Rybka received his private pilot license on Feb. 28, 1978. He attended Resurrection of the Lord Church on Zerby Avenue, Edwardsville.

He will be sadly missed by family and friends.

Mr. Rybka is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; daughter, Catherine Daubert and husband, Rick; son, Paul Rybka and wife, Mary; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren.

The funeral will be at 10 a.m. Thursday from Kopicki Funeral Home, 263 Zerbey Ave., Kingston, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in Resurrection of the Lord PNC Church.

Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the service Thursday. Interment will be in the parish cemetery, Lehman Twp.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Association for the Blind, 1825 Wyoming Ave., Exeter, PA 18643.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 11, 2019
