It is with broken heartedness yet utmost joy that the family of Henry Joseph Voytush announces his transition back home to paradise on Sunday, June 2, 2019.



Son of the late Joseph J. Voytush Sr. and Stefania Ciempola-Voytush of Nanticoke, Henry was born June 23, 1932.



He graduated from Nanticoke High School and attended King's College in Wilkes-Barre. Honorably defending our country, Henry was an active member of the United States Air Force serving in the Korean War. Afterwards, for 36 years he was employed as a master serviceman in the gas division by Pennsylvania Gas and Water Company.



Henry held on to physical life just long enough to celebrate his 60th wedding anniversary with devoted wife and caregiver, Mary Ellen Kotch-Voytush, R.N., on May 23, 2019. Besides his parents, Henry is now enjoying reunions with those he treasured and so missed on Earth. He joins in-laws, Stephen Kotch Sr. and Mary Halchak-Kotch; brothers, Leonard Voytush and Joseph Voy; beloved nephew and buddy, Brian J. Voytush, who always referred to him as Uncle D-Joe; along with longtime friend, Dr. David Kistler.



Left behind and eagerly anticipating an eternal life together are his admiring daughter, Gayle and son-in-law, Ronald P. Klink, Moscow; nieces, Sandra Voytush-Sheppard, Sharon Voytush, Beth Ann Voytush and Mary Voy; great-nephew, Andrew Sheppard, sister, Stephany Sheppard; along with brother-in-law, Stephen Kotch Jr., who was always there at a moment's notice; and sister-in-law, Lorraine KotchBossard and her husband, Del, who were available with helping hands.



As per Henry's wishes, a private memorial welcome home celebration for immediate family was previously held in St. Jude's Church, Mountain Top, with arrangements entrusted to McCune Funeral Home.



The family respectfully asks that anyone who wishes to make a donation in Henry's name may consider either the or an animal shelter of choice.