Heaven gained an angel when our brother passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at the age of 56.
Born June 24, 1963, in Mercy Hospital, Wilkes-Barre. Chipper was the son of the late Henry Preslaw and Thelma Zawatski Preslaw.
Chipper was a graduate of West Side Tech, Pringle, and was employed by Don's Machine Shop of West Pittston. He previously worked at Belrick, Swoyersville.
He enjoyed watching movies with his buddy, Merlin, and spent most of his free time working at his cabin in Sweet Valley. Fishing and hunting were also his hobbies. He loved traveling to Tennessee and Upstate New York.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Simon and Tekla Preslaw; and Lawrence and Anna Zawatski.
He is survived by his brother, Larry Preslaw, Kingston; and sister, Lorri Zenicki Kutzer, Plains; and a nephew, Tomy Kutzer, Plains Twp.
Graveside services will be held Wednesday in Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 9, 2020