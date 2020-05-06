Home

POWERED BY

Services
GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC
700 S. Twp. Blvd.
Pittston Twp., PA 18640
(570) 654-7831
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry D'Amato
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry Raymond D'Amato

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Henry Raymond D'Amato Obituary
Henry Raymond D'Amato, 97, of Bear Creek, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Wesley Village, where he resided for the last three years.

Born Feb. 13, 1923, in Orange, N.J., he was the son of the late Henry R. and Felcia Genovese D'Amato.

Henry was a well accomplished man; following high school, he attained a degree from Syracuse School of Engineering. Throughout his career, he worked his way through the ranks and finished his working career as president and general manager of Union Corporation, Old Forge.

Henry was also a man of faith. He was a proud member of St. Elizabeth's Roman Catholic Church, Bear Creek, where he resided for many years. During his time as a parishioner, he became a 4th Degree Grand Knight.

Henry was preceded in death by brother, Samuel, and sister-in-law, Rose D'Amato; daughter-in-law, Mary Ann D'Amato; and nephew, Raymond D'Amato.

Henry is survived by his wife, Dolores N. McLaughlin D'Amato, whom he married in 1948; two children, Carol A. Daddezio; and Henry D'Amato; grandchildren, Christina Ann McGuire; Anthony D'Amato; and John Paul D'Amato; Theresa Daddezio; and Rachel Collins. Also surviving are three great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donation can be made in Henry's memory to the Luzerne County SPCA, https://www.spcaluzernecounty.org/donate.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, services will be held at the family's convenience.

Henry will be laid to rest in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Bear Creek.

For information or to express your condolences to Henry's family, please visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Henry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -