Henry Raymond D'Amato, 97, of Bear Creek, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Wesley Village, where he resided for the last three years.
Born Feb. 13, 1923, in Orange, N.J., he was the son of the late Henry R. and Felcia Genovese D'Amato.
Henry was a well accomplished man; following high school, he attained a degree from Syracuse School of Engineering. Throughout his career, he worked his way through the ranks and finished his working career as president and general manager of Union Corporation, Old Forge.
Henry was also a man of faith. He was a proud member of St. Elizabeth's Roman Catholic Church, Bear Creek, where he resided for many years. During his time as a parishioner, he became a 4th Degree Grand Knight.
Henry was preceded in death by brother, Samuel, and sister-in-law, Rose D'Amato; daughter-in-law, Mary Ann D'Amato; and nephew, Raymond D'Amato.
Henry is survived by his wife, Dolores N. McLaughlin D'Amato, whom he married in 1948; two children, Carol A. Daddezio; and Henry D'Amato; grandchildren, Christina Ann McGuire; Anthony D'Amato; and John Paul D'Amato; Theresa Daddezio; and Rachel Collins. Also surviving are three great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donation can be made in Henry's memory to the Luzerne County SPCA, https://www.spcaluzernecounty.org/donate.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, services will be held at the family's convenience.
Henry will be laid to rest in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Bear Creek.
For information or to express your condolences to Henry's family, please visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 6, 2020