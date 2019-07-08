Henry Slusarczyk, 90, of Avoca, passed away Saturday. July 6, 2019, at Residential Hospice Center, Wilkes-Barre.



He was born in Avoca on Aug. 1, 1928, and was the son of the late Frank and Mary Portarek Slusarczyk.



Henry was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Dupont, and it's Holy Name Society. He was educated in Avoca public schools. Henry was employed as a manager by Schott Glass in Duryea for many years and then worked for Techniglass, where he retired. He was an avid outdoorsmen that enjoyed fishing and the sport of golf. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Clorinda Fiorini Slusarczyk, who died June 23, 2017; his son, Henry Jr., who died Nov. 30, 1982.



He is survived by his son, Edward and his wife, Patricia, Drums; granddaughter, Kayla Slusarczyk and fiancé, Matthew Sims, Weatherly; his great-granddaughter, Alexandria Sims, Weatherly; and sister, Jean McCloskey, Florida. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.



Henry's family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Residential Hospice Center and also the Smith Personal Care Home, Mountain Top, where he briefly resided, for their excellent care and compassion.



Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday from Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 215 Lackawanna Ave., Dupont, with the Rev. Thomas Petro officiating.



Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.



Interment will be held in the parish cemetery.



Condolences may be made to www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com. Published in Citizens' Voice on July 8, 2019