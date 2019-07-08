Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc.
255 McAlpine St.
Duryea, PA 18642
570-457-4387
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc.
255 McAlpine St.
Duryea, PA 18642
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
9:30 AM
Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc.
255 McAlpine St.
Duryea, PA 18642
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart of Jesus Church
215 Lackawanna Ave
Dupont, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Slusarczyk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry Slusarczyk


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Henry Slusarczyk Obituary
Henry Slusarczyk, 90, of Avoca, passed away Saturday. July 6, 2019, at Residential Hospice Center, Wilkes-Barre.

He was born in Avoca on Aug. 1, 1928, and was the son of the late Frank and Mary Portarek Slusarczyk.

Henry was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Dupont, and it's Holy Name Society. He was educated in Avoca public schools. Henry was employed as a manager by Schott Glass in Duryea for many years and then worked for Techniglass, where he retired. He was an avid outdoorsmen that enjoyed fishing and the sport of golf. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Clorinda Fiorini Slusarczyk, who died June 23, 2017; his son, Henry Jr., who died Nov. 30, 1982.

He is survived by his son, Edward and his wife, Patricia, Drums; granddaughter, Kayla Slusarczyk and fiancé, Matthew Sims, Weatherly; his great-granddaughter, Alexandria Sims, Weatherly; and sister, Jean McCloskey, Florida. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.

Henry's family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Residential Hospice Center and also the Smith Personal Care Home, Mountain Top, where he briefly resided, for their excellent care and compassion.

Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday from Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 215 Lackawanna Ave., Dupont, with the Rev. Thomas Petro officiating.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Interment will be held in the parish cemetery.

Condolences may be made to www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on July 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now