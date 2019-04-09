Obituary

The Very Rev. Herbert G. Nahas of St. Mary Antiochian Orthodox Church of Wilkes-Barre fell asleep in the lord at his home in Hanover Twp. surrounded by his family on Saturday, April 6, 2019.



The Rev. Nahas was born May 18, 1918, in Pawtucket, R.I., to the Rev. George and Elizabeth Kassab Nahas. He was the oldest son and third of nine children.



He graduated from Brown University with a degree in chemistry.



He served in the U.S. Army during World War II as an intelligence officer for five years before his ordination to the Holy Priesthood. During his military service, he accompanied the commander of the United States Ninth Infantry Division in the invasion of North Africa, as he was fluent in written and conversational French and Arabic. He was later promoted to the staff of General Dwight Eisenhower in Algeria, where he served as an interpreter.



His interest in the clergy began at home, with his father, with whom he studied. He later continued his studies with Metropolitan Antony Bashir. He was ordained to the Holy Priesthood on May 29, 1949.



He was first assigned to St. George Parish in Danbury, Conn., where he served until 1951, when he became pastor at St. Mary's, where he served for 35 years. He was named archpriest with the title of "Exarch" by the Metropolitan in 1961. He remained pastor of St. Mary's Church in Wilkes-Barre until his retirement in October 1986. He was, until his passing, a pastor emeritus.



During his tenure as pastor at St. Mary's, he presided over the campaign to build a new church, rectory and parish hall, which were completed in 1968. He founded the parish chapter of SOYO and junior choir and hosted several parish life conferences.



He opened St. Mary Parish Hall to victims of the 1972 Agnes Flood and has always been active in the Wilkes-Barre community. He served on numerous committees and many local organizations, including the United Way and the . He is the founder of the Father Nahas Senior Citizens organization. He served as chaplain and member of the board of Hospice of the Sacred Heart. He has lectured on many occasions to local organizations. In his capacity as a religious and civic leader, he hosted many national leaders including the Rev. Ralph Abernathy, in support of the civil rights movement.



Father "Herb" was very active in Boy Scouting, often attending camp with Troop 68 of his church. He was a member of the masons, Landmark Lodge 442.



Father Nahas was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Alice; brothers, Albert Nahas, Christopher Nahas and Edward Nahas; sisters, Mary Tahmoush, Elizabeth Gosen, Alice Mobayed and Lillian Nahass.



He is survived by his children, Dr. George H. Nahas, Joyce Moses and John Nahas; and grandchildren, Attorney Peter J. Moses, John Nahas, Anthony Nahas, Attorney Herbert G. Nahas and Marilyn Nahas; and brother, Joseph Nahas, of Massachusetts.



A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in St. Mary's Antiochian Orthodox Church, 905 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre.



Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in the church,



Interment will be in the parish cemetery, Hanover Twp.



Those who desire may give memorial contributions to St. Mary's A.O. Church.



Arrangements are by Mamary-Durkin Funeral Service, 59 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre.





