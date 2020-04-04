|
Herbert L. Newhart, 80, of Plains Twp., passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.
Born in the Fox Hill section of Plains Twp., June 29, 1939, Herb was the son of William and Esther Belle Taylor Newhart.
He spent his early childhood on his grandfather, Taylor's, farm in Beaumont, later moving to the Hudson section of Plains Twp., and graduating from Plains Memorial High School in 1957. In July of that year, he enlisted in the United States Army and completed basic training at Fort Monmouth, New Jersey, Signal Corp training at Fort Gordon, Georgia, and was stationed at Fort Clayton, Panama Canal Zone, for two years. Herb moved to reserve status and was honorably discharged in 1963 at the rank of specialist.
In 1961, Herb married Mary Pietrzyk and worked for 10 years at the Kanaar Corporation in Kingston as a machinist, where he also served as shop steward. Herb and Mary raised two sons, William and Paul, in the house he and his father built. Mary tragically passed after a long battle with MS.
After the flood of 1972, Herb started contracting as Ace Builders and later, Herb Newhart Contracting. He remodeled many homes and small businesses in the valley for the next 37 years.
In 1983 he married Colleen Coyle. Together they enjoyed skiing at Elk Mountain and riding horses on the pipeline by Bald Mountain. Soon, they added his third son, Ryan, to the family. Herb retired in 2009. He was a 50- year member of the F&AM King David Lodge #763, Kingston, a past member of the Irem Temple, Dallas, and served on the Plains Twp. Planning Commission.
Along with his father and his sons, Herb enjoyed hunting, and fishing in many PA streams. They also enjoyed restoring cars together, like his award-winning 1955 Corvette. He took his sons to the Carlisle car shows every year to meet with fellow car enthusiasts and friends. The family also took annual trips to Disney World and the Florida area. Herb enjoyed touring various battlefields, historic sites and visiting with old friends along the trip route to and from Florida.
Until he passed away, Herb and his wife, Colleen, enjoyed almost a 40 year tradition of going to the previous Lispi's, then Eddie's Place and now D's Diner for breakfast during the week, and discussing current events with the regular patrons whom they counted as friends. He also enjoyed watching the many variety of birds that visited his bird feeder, especially the cardinals and blue buntings who returned every year. He was an avid watcher of Fox News and nature shows, and always with his Jack Russel Bruiser by his side or on his lap.
Herb will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, veteran, car enthusiast, nature lover, but most importantly a great friend to all.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Florence Ulitchney.
Surviving are his wife of 37 years, Colleen; sons, William and his wife, Maureen, Plains Twp.; Paul and his wife, Audra, Ephrata; and Ryan and his wife, Alaine, North East, Md.; grandsons, William and PJ; several nieces and nephews; and his dog Bruiser.
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, no services are planned at this time. Arrangements are in the care of the Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., Plains Twp.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to , 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis, TN, 38105 or to the s Project, , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 4, 2020