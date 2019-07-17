Herman R. Clouse, 91, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019.



Herman was born May 11, 1928, in Hamburg, N.J., to William and Ida Dixon Clouse. Herman was a resident of Vernon and Sussex before moving to Wantage in 1986.



Herman was a sheet metal worker for Branchville Sheet Metal Company for many years. He was a former chief of Sussex Police Department and a former volunteer for Sussex Fire Department.



Herman was predeceased by his wife, Diana Skillman Clouse; and his three brothers, Carl, Lloyd and Donald Clouse.



Herman is survived by a daughter, Pamela Rome and her husband, Marty, Wantage; and a son, Dale Clouse and his wife, Susan, Dallas; and a grandchild, Andrew Clouse; and his two brothers, Linn Clouse and his wife, Marge, Branchville; and Alan Clouse, Raleigh, N.C.; and a sister, Mildred Myers, Bainbridge, N.Y.



Relatives and friends will be received from 4 to 6:15 p.m. Friday with Sussex Fire Department services at 6:15 p.m. and the Rev. Wade Abbott, pastor, will conduct services at 6:30 p.m. at Ferguson Funeral Home, 27 Third St., Sussex, N.J.



Memorial gift donations to Sussex Fire Department, 25 Loomis Ave., Sussex, NJ 07461; or to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Ave., Newton, NJ 07860, would be appreciated.



For directions and condolences see www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com. Published in Citizens' Voice on July 17, 2019