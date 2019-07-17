Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ferguson Funeral Home
27 Third St.
Sussex, NJ 07461
(973) 875-4941
Resources
More Obituaries for Herman Clouse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herman R. Clouse

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Herman R. Clouse Obituary
Herman R. Clouse, 91, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019.

Herman was born May 11, 1928, in Hamburg, N.J., to William and Ida Dixon Clouse. Herman was a resident of Vernon and Sussex before moving to Wantage in 1986.

Herman was a sheet metal worker for Branchville Sheet Metal Company for many years. He was a former chief of Sussex Police Department and a former volunteer for Sussex Fire Department.

Herman was predeceased by his wife, Diana Skillman Clouse; and his three brothers, Carl, Lloyd and Donald Clouse.

Herman is survived by a daughter, Pamela Rome and her husband, Marty, Wantage; and a son, Dale Clouse and his wife, Susan, Dallas; and a grandchild, Andrew Clouse; and his two brothers, Linn Clouse and his wife, Marge, Branchville; and Alan Clouse, Raleigh, N.C.; and a sister, Mildred Myers, Bainbridge, N.Y.

Relatives and friends will be received from 4 to 6:15 p.m. Friday with Sussex Fire Department services at 6:15 p.m. and the Rev. Wade Abbott, pastor, will conduct services at 6:30 p.m. at Ferguson Funeral Home, 27 Third St., Sussex, N.J.

Memorial gift donations to Sussex Fire Department, 25 Loomis Ave., Sussex, NJ 07461; or to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Ave., Newton, NJ 07860, would be appreciated.

For directions and condolences see www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now