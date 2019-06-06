Home

Hilda E. Peranto

Hilda E. Peranto Obituary
Hilda E. Peranto, 82, of Kingston and formerly of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in Wilkes-Barre on July 12, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Harry E. and Hilda E. Eveland Honey.

Prior to retirement, she had worked for Walmart, Wilkes-Barre Twp., for 18 years. She was a loving mother and grandmother and will be truly missed.

At her request, funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are entrusted to Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 6, 2019
