Hilda Elsa Moore-Wyda, 86, of Dallas, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019, at Kadima at Lakeside Nursing Center, Dallas.



Born and raised in Centermoreland, she was the daughter of the late Gustave and Frieda Schmitt Ehrgott and was a graduate of Dallas Twp. High School.



Hilda had worked at Bloomsburg Mills, Fernbrook, for some time. She was a secretary for the Dallas School District offices, and she also as a bookkeeper for G.H. Harris Associates Tax collector. She had also worked with her husband's business, Robert Moore's, Ridall and Moore, for many years.



Hilda was a member of the former East Dallas United Methodist Church and the present Orange United Methodist Church. Mom was a meticulous housekeeper, loved her flower gardens and canned all our vegetables. Mom loved to play Scrabble and would win most games. Mom grew up in the Depression era and knew how to "stretch a nickel." Mom loved to go square dancing and was a member of the "Circle Eighters" with Robert. Later, Hilda and Tom would play many games of Domino's with their close friends.



Hilda was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert M. Moore; and a son, Paul Moore; brother, Gus Ehrgott; sisters, Emily Gross and Ann Yeust.



Surviving are her second husband, Tom Wyda, at home; son, Keith Moore and his wife, Lauralyn, Oxford, N.Y.; daughters, Patricia Whipple and her husband, Dave, Tunkhannock; Holly Karichner and her husband, Don, Shavertown; sisters, Bertha Helmer, Dallas; Mary Lou Thompson, Florida; grandchildren, William Moore, Irene Sabin, Karen Munoz, Michael Munoz, Jill Karichner, Ryan Karichner, Kyle Moore, Brian Moore, Jacey Moore, Raven Moore; eight great-grandchildren.



Hilda and Tom Wyda had dated in high school and then reconnected after Robert passed away in November 1999. They have been married for 14 years.



The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at Richard H. Disque Funeral Home Inc., 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas, with the Rev. Tom Taylor, pastor of Orange United Methodist Church, officiating. Interment will be in Chapel Lawn Memorial Park, Dallas. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday.



Donations may be made to Orange United Methodist Church, c/o 2293 W. Eighth St., Dallas, PA 18612.



Hilda's family would like to thank the entire staff of the Kadima Rehabilitation and Nursing Home at Lakeside, Dallas, for their excellent care of their mother. Published in Citizens' Voice on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary