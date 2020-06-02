|
Hilda Jane Fink, 88, of Hunlock Creek, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Bonham's Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Stillwater.
She was born in Nanticoke, the daughter of the late Sheldon and Hilda McMichael Jones. She was a graduate of Shickshinny High School. She was a member of Oakdale United Methodist Church, Hunlock Creek.
Jane had many jobs throughout her life. She enjoyed being with her church family and her immediate family. She was an active member of Oakdale United Methodist Women Jane enjoyed vacationing with her cousin, Becky, in Florida, and very much enjoyed painting classes with Lori. She painted many beautiful pictures for family and friends.
She was our mom, "Gram," "ME-ME," sister and friend. Four years ago, she became part of the "Bonhams" family. It took a while, but she finally called "Bonhams" home. She was well taken care of by all employees at Bonhams. They were all her friends. Our family would like to thank the entire staff for taking such good care of her.
She was preceded in death by her son, Donald Fink; and a sister, Ruth Hartman.
Surviving are her daughters, Melanie Sirak and her husband, John, Hunlock Creek; Allison Fink, New Jersey; sisters, Nancy Washinski, Hunlock Creek; and Molly Hurley, Texas; grandchildren, Jason Sirak; Jarrod Sirak and his wife, Kristin; Justin Sirak; Amanda Diltz and her husband, Andy; great-grandchildren, Garrett Sirak; Wyatt Sirak; Madison Sirak; Briar Sirak; Austin Hildebrand; Addisyn Diltz; Andi Diltz; Jaegen Kenney; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A private graveside service will be held in Oakdale Cemetery, Hunlock Creek.
A memorial service will be held at noon Thursday in Oakdale United Methodist Church, 485 Oakdale Drive, Hunlock Creek, with her pastor, the Rev. Roger Noss officiating. Social distancing guidelines will be in effect.
Funeral services have been entrusted to Charles L. Cease Funeral home, 634 Reyburn Road, Shickshinny.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 2, 2020