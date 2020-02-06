|
|
Hilda Redmond, 94, of Hunlock Creek, passed away Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Fernwood Manor in Sweet Valley.
She was born in Hunlock Creek, the daughter of the late Stanley and Viola Davenport Whitesell.
She loved to sit on her porch swing and watch hummingbirds. She also enjoyed word searches and playing bingo.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Charles; son, Charles; daughter, Doris Fox; grandson, Charles Redmond; sisters, Martha Whitesell; Myrtle McKee; Alice Cragle; Betty Dauksis; Frances Hutchins; Mae Butcofski; Gladys Paisley; Beverly Witkowski; and brothers, Levi and Fletcher Whitesell.
Surviving are her daughters, Lois (Donald) Hartzell, Sweet Valley; Linda Spencer, Hunlock Creek; sons, David, Florida; Calvin (Marta), Florida; Larry (Patsy), Sunbury; and Joseph (Judy), Hunlock Creek; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Hilda's life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Charles L. Cease Funeral Home, 634 Reyburn Road, Shickshinny, with Lon Cottle of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, Muhlenburg, officiating.
Friends may call from noon until time of service.
She will be sadly missed by all her grandchildren, family and friends.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 6, 2020