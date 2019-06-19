Home

Hobart Stanton Austin III Obituary
CW4 Hobart Stanton Austin III went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 11, 2019.

He was the husband of Kathi Austin. They shared 11 wonderful and loving years of marriage.

Born in Kingston, he was the son of Beverly L. Austin and the late Hobart S. Austin, Jr. He graduated from Northwest High School in 1970 and Liberty Bible Institute in 1982.

He served his country for over 30 years in the U.S. military. He was also a veteran who served with the 814th Quartermaster Company in Iraq.

He was preceded in death by his son, Benjamin Austin; and his father, Hobart S. Austin Jr.

He is survived by his wife, Kathi; his mother, Beverly; his sister, Susan Kliamovich; and his children, Tanya Smith (Richard); Dina Shurley (Daniel); Kaylea Austin; Larissa George (Jimmy); Frank Gibbs (Christina); and Joey Sulz.

He was loved and adored by his seven grandchildren, one great-grandchild and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will take place Thursday in Roaring Brook Baptist Church, 332 Prichard's Church Road, Hunlock Creek.

Calling hours will be from 1 to 4 p.m. and a memorial service to follow at 4 p.m. led by the Rev. Dan Brubaker, pastor.

Arrangements are by Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home, Pikes Creek.

In lieu of flowers, please make charitable donations in honor of veterans to Patriots Cove, 3298 state Route 29 South, Noxen, PA 18636; or at www.patriotscove.org/donate.

Condolences can be made at www.clswansonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 19, 2019
