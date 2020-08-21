Home

Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc.
2386 SR 118
Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
(570) 477-2500
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc.
2386 SR 118
Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020
4:00 PM
Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc.
2386 SR 118
Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
Holden "Chet" Newell

Holden "Chet" Newell Obituary

Holden "Chet" Newell, 70, of Hunlock Creek, passed away Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore.

He was born in Mehoopany on Feb. 16, 1950, and was the son of the late Holden Jr. and Beatrice Harvey Newell.

Chet graduated from Dallas High School in 1968 and worked in the auto industry for Ertley/MotorWorld and Rayco for the majority of his career. He belonged to many dart leagues and 4x4 off-roading clubs. Chet enjoyed classic cars, drag racing, auto shows, eating out and ice cream. His little buddy and companion, "Coco," his bichon frise dog, kept him company throughout the years.

In addition to his parents, Chet was preceded in death by his sister, Teina Newell Foell; brother, John Newell; and three nephews.

Chet is survived by daughter, Shelley Newell, Bel Air, Md.; son, Dave Newell, Nanticoke; brothers, Rance (Joan) Newell, Hunlock Creek; Richard (Alice) Newell, Dallas; Lester (Mary Ann) Newell, Hunlock Creek; and Terry (Diane) Newell, Kingson; sisters, Mary Ann (Sam) Brown, Shavertown; Deb (Ron) Murphy, Shavertown; and Denise (Phil) Kaeferle, Wenonah, N.J.; grandchildren, Alyssa and Aiden Newell; and Blake and Tia Pegler; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., state Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.

Funeral services will immediately follow at 4 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Thom Morris officiating.

Memorial donations can be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Unit 7, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.

Condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com.


