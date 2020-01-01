|
Homi Rustamji Allbless, 76, of Shavertown, passed away Monday morning, Dec. 30, 2019, at Timber Ridge HCC, Plains Twp., where he had been a resident in the Memory Care Unit for nearly five years.
Born in Mumbai, India, he was the son of the late Rustamji B. and Bachan Cama Allbless.
Homi was a graduate of Billimoria High School, Panchgani, India, and attended Siddharth College of Commerce and Economics, Mumbai, India. He came to America at the age of 24 and attended Wilkes College. Homi was employed in the banking industry, retiring as a branch manager for PNC Bank in 2005. He was a follower of the Zoroastrian faith and exemplified the religion's main tenet of "good thoughts, good words, good deeds."
Homi was a devoted husband, father and brother. He was naturally witty and had a mischievous yet loving nature that warmed the hearts of those around him. Despite losing much of his personality to a cruel disease, his beautiful soul still managed to shine through.
The family would like to extend their most heartfelt appreciation to all the relatives, friends and caregivers who gave their loving support to Homi throughout his illness.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Amy Allbless, on April 24, 2018.
Surviving are his wife, the former Christine Stock; son, James Allbless; and daughter, Renée Allbless, all of Shavertown; sisters, Roshan Lentin, and Mehroo Baria, both of Mumbai, India.
Family and friends may call to pay their respects to the family from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp.
Memorial donations may be made to any Alzheimer's research organization.
For information or to leave Homi's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 1, 2020