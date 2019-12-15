|
Hope Doria, 79, of Blakeslee, passed away peacefully Friday, Dec. 13, 2019.
Hope was born in Kingston on July 30, 1940, to the late John and Sarah Howells. She was a graduate of Plymouth High School.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony Doria, in 2003; brother, John Howells Jr.; and sisters, Jane Ann Ulitchney and Jacqueline Johnson.
She is survived by daughters, Michele and husband, Richard Hojsack; and Yvette and husband, Russell Stout.
She also leaves behind her grandsons who were her pride and joy, Nicholas Hojsack, Manhattan, New York City; and John Russel Stout, Pocono Lake. Also left to mourn her loss, are her nephew John Ulitchney, Wilkes-Barre; cousins, friends.
Hope was an engaging and humor filled woman who charmed all those who came into her life. She will be sadly missed by many who will cherish her memory.
Following Hope's wishes, services will be private.
Arrangements are under the care of Miller Bean Funeral Home, Cedar Avenue, Scranton.
Memorial contributions can be made to the , 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX, 75231 or to the .
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 15, 2019