Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home
89 Park Ave
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 825-3138
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home
89 Park Ave
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:30 AM
Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home
89 Park Ave
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
Howard W. Goeringer Obituary
Howard W. Goeringer, 82, of Hanover Twp, passed away Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.

He was born in Kingston, the son of the late Otto and Martha Hendershot Goeringer. He was a graduate of E.L. Meyers, Class of 1954. He attended Bloomsburg State College, Penn State University and received his Bachelor of Science degree from Wilkes College. Howard served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War.

Prior to his retirement, Howard worked as a case worker supervisor for the Luzerne County Public Assistance Office. He was a member of Calvary Bible Church, Wilkes-Barre, where he was a very active parishioner.

He was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Mildred Jones; sister-in-law, Letty Mae Jones; and nephew, Daniel Jones.

Surviving is his wife of 46 years, Margaret Jones Goeringer; brother-in-law, George Jones; nephew, Matthew Jones; and great-niece, Danielle Jones.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday from Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., with his pastor, the Rev. Sam Garnett, officiating. Interment will be in Memorial Shrine Park, Carverton.

Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Calvary Bible Church, 410 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702, or to Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Condolences may be sent by visiting Howard's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 8, 2020
