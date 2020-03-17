|
Howard Whipple, 76, of Harveys Lake, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 15, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Wilkes-Barre on Jan. 22, 1944, and was the son of the late Henry and Esther Eckenstein Whipple.
Howard graduated from Coughlin High School in 1961 and was employed by Suburban Publishers, Exeter Twp., for many years until they closed and retired from Specialty Records, Olyphant. He was a member of Alderson United Methodist Church, Harveys Lake, was a life member of Harveys Lake Rod and Gun Club and Isaak Walton Farm Club, Red Rock. He served as a coach for the Harveys Lake Little League. He also participated without missing a year in the Pennsylvania Bow Hunter's Festival, Forksville, since 1969. Howard was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting with his son, Howie, and fishing with his grandchildren, Megan and Michael. He also enjoyed fishing at Ocean City, Md., with his wife, Cookie. Howard had a great appreciation and love for all kinds of animals and doted on his cat, "Bobber." He loved spending time with his grandchildren and attending all of their events because his family came first and meant everything to him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Margaret Cronauer and Doris Whipple.
Howard is survived by his wife of 50 years as of May 16, 2020, the former Karen "Cookie" Gibson; daughter, Heather Grebeck and her husband, Mike, Laflin; son, Howard Whipple II and his wife, Tamara, Shavertown; grandchildren, Megan and Michael Grebeck.
A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday from Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home, Inc., state Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek, with the Rev. Val Rommel of Alderson United Methodist Church, Harveys Lake, officiating.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to SPCA of Luzerne County, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702; or Alderson United Methodist Church, 108 Lakeside Drive, Harveys Lake, PA 18618.
Condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 17, 2020