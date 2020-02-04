|
|
Ian R. Yankovich Pedley, 30, of Wilkes-Barre, formerly of Dallas, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020.
Born April 9, 1989, in Kingston, he was the son of Michael Yankovich, Dallas, and the late Kristin Gabriel Yankovich.
Ian was a 2008 graduate and attended Dallas High School.
Ian was a very talented artist, and also had a great love of music. He enjoyed vacationing in Disney, with a dream of one day living in Florida.
In addition to his mother, Ian was preceded in death by paternal grandfather, Robert Yankovich.
Surviving, in addition to his father, are his sister, Josie Yankovich (Wes), Dallas; paternal grandmother, Margaret Yankovich, Dallas; maternal grandmother, Patricia Finley, Dallas; uncle, Robert Yankovich (Peggy), Dallas; uncle, Christopher Yankovich (Helen), Northmoreland; aunt, Peggy LeMay (Scott), Glen Allen, Va.; uncle, Andrew Yankovich, Dallas; aunt, Dorothy Zimmerman (Thomas), Dallas; as well as several cousins.
A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations may be made to .
Arrangements have been entrusted to Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., Shavertown.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 4, 2020