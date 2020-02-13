Home

GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC
700 S. Twp. Blvd.
Pittston Twp., PA 18640
(570) 654-7831
Ida Favata
Viewing
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC
700 S. Twp. Blvd.
Pittston Twp., PA 18640
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
Corpus Christi Parish (Immaculate Conception R.C. Church)
Ida M. Manganero Favata


1920 - 2020
Ida M. Manganero Favata Obituary
Ida M. Manganero Favata, 99, formerly of Pittston, passed away peacefully Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Highland Manor Rehab & Nursing Center, Exeter.

Born April 28, 1920, in Pittston, she was the daughter of the late Gaetano and Rosaria DePrimo Manganero.

Ida attended school until Thanksgiving break of her 8th grade year. It was at that time, due to the passing of her mother that she was asked to stay home and take care of the family. She was heartbroken over the decision since she loved school, but she gladly embraced the role. Other than a few odd jobs, Ida maintained the title of domestic engineer from that point on.

In addition to her parents, Ida was preceded in death by her loving husband, Anthony Favata; brothers, Sam, Charlie, Joseph and infant brother, Michael Manganero; sisters, Angelina Maria; and Louise Guarnieri. She was also preceded by her son-in-law, James M. Kearney.

Surviving are her daughters, Connie Kearney, West Pittston; Rosann and husband, Salvatore Coluccio, North Haledon, N.J.; granddaughters, Carolyn Zager; and Donna Marrafino; grandsons, Martin Kearney and wife, Paula; and Anthony Kearney and wife, Terri; great-grandchildren, Christina, Ashley, Maggie , Joseph, Max, Griffin, Chelsea and Breanna.

Funeral services are in the care of Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Twp.

Viewing hours will be held from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Funeral services will begin at the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. Those who plan on attending are asked to be at the funeral home no later than 9:15 a.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday from Corpus Christi Parish (Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church). Officiating is Mosingor John J. Sempa.

Interment services will follow in St. Rocco's Roman Catholic Cemetery, Pittston Twp.

For information or to express your condolences to Ida's family, please visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 13, 2020
