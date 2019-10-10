|
|
Ida Mae Jones, 83, of Wyoming, passed away Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.
Born in Wyoming, she was the daughter of the late Fred and Ida Woolford Jones. She was a graduate of Wyoming Memorial High School. Prior to her retirement, she was employed by Tobyhanna Army Depot. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Wyoming.
Ida Mae loved spending time with her family. She was known for bringing apricot rolls and her famous cheese jello to family gatherings! Ida Mae spent much of her time reading, gardening and traveling. She loved sunflowers, birds and her beloved dogs.
She was preceded in death by brothers, John and Fred Jones.
Surviving are nieces and nephews, Rusty Phillip (Beth); David Phillip (Tracey); Donald Phillip (Jenni); Diann Westlake (Gary); Peggy Fields (late Wayne Fields); John Jones (Virene); Dan Jones (Lori Ann); Mark Jones (Beth); sister, Lois Phillip and her husband, Russell, sister-in-law, Margaret Jones.
A memorial service will be held at noon Saturday at Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Interment will be in Wyoming Cemetery.
For information or to send condolences, please visit us at www.metcalfeshaver.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 10, 2019