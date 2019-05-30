Ida Popple Rowe RN, of Wyoming, formerly of West Pittston, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.



Born in Yatesville, on Dec. 11, 1922, a daughter of the late Alex and Josephine Colarusso Popple.



She was a graduate of West Pittston High School, Class of 1940, and Wilkes-Barre General Hospital School of Nursing. She also attended the University of Michigan.



Ida enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1944 during World War II, serving in the Philippines as 1st Lieutenant.



Ida had been employed by various VA hospitals in the United States. Prior to her retirement, she was employed as the nursing supervisor at Nesbitt Hospital for 35 years and also as the director of infectious disease control.



She was preceded in death by her husband, William J. Rowe; brother, Anthony Popple; sister, Phyllis Argenio and Mary Argenio.



She is survived by son, William Rowe and wife, Nancy, West Pittston; daughter, Susan Klotzbach and husband, Karl, Downingtown; brother, Joseph Popple and wife, Judy, Florida and Virginia; sister, Helen Battle, West Pittston; grandchildren, Rebecca Harris, Karl Klotzbach Jr., Joleen DiMaggio; 10 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.



As per Ida Rowe's wishes, private funeral services were held at the convenience of the family.



Interment was in Denison Cemetery, Swoyersville.



Memorial donations may be sent to Care and Concern Clinic, William Street, Pittston, PA 18640; or West Pittston Library, 200 Exeter Ave., West Pittston, PA 18643.



Arrangements are by Howell-Lussi Funeral Home, West Pittston. Published in Citizens' Voice on May 30, 2019