Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lehman Funeral Home - Wilkes-Barre
689 Hazle Ave.
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 822-4634
Visitation
Friday, May 29, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
Lehman Funeral Home - Wilkes-Barre
689 Hazle Ave.
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 29, 2020
10:15 AM
Lehman Funeral Home - Wilkes-Barre
689 Hazle Ave.
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, May 29, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Cecelia's Cemetery
Schooley Avenue
Exeter, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ida Brennan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ida R. Urban Brennan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ida R. Urban Brennan Obituary
Ida R. Urban Brennan, 79, a resident of Allied Service Skilled Nursing Meade Street, formerly Little Flower Manor, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, at Residential Hospice, with her daughter by her side.

Born in Pittston, she was the daughter of the late Leonard and Margaret Parrella Valenti and was a graduate of Wyoming High School, Class of 1958.

Ida was a devout member of St. Monica's Parish in West Wyoming. She was employed as an inspector by the Luzerne County Voter Services and enjoyed an occasional trip to the casino. She was a former member and past president of Junior Women's Club, Wyoming; a beloved girl scout troop leader; a member of Wyoming Library Board, Wyoming Monument Board, an officer of MarVal Industries and enjoyed playing cards with her card club.

She was an excellent cook and avid baker and everyone looked forward to receiving her cookies and cannolis during the holidays. Ida also owned and operated Ida's Pet World in Wyoming where she was well-known in the community.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Sean Brennan, in 1997; brother, Samuel Valenti; and her first husband, William J. Brennan Jr.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, William J. Brennan III and his wife, Kris, Dallas; Terri Anne Bagusky and her husband, Albert, Hanover Twp.; Michael Brennan of Philadelphia; eight grandchildren, Jennifer, William, Andrew, Jessica, Nicole and Sean Brennan; Maia and Mason Bagusky; brother, David Valenti, West Pittston; and nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held at 10:15 a.m. Friday from Lehman Family Funeral Service Inc., 689 Hazle Ave., Wilkes-Barre.

Graveside funeral service will be at 11 a.m. in St. Cecelia's Cemetery, Schooley Ave., Exeter.

Social distancing visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. at the funeral home. Those attending are asked to wear masks and respect social distancing.

Visit www.LehmanFuneralHome.com for information.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ida's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -