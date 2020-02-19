|
Ilalou L. Warmouth, 62, of Tunkhannock, formerly of Dallas, passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore.
She was born in Wilkes-Barre on Jan. 3, 1958, and was the daughter of the late George Warmouth and Jacqueline Warmouth Brader.
Ilalou graduated from Lake-Lehman High School in 1975 and received her bachelor's degree in special education and elementary education from Misericordia University. For over 30 years she was employed by Little People Daycare, Dallas. Ilalou was an active member of the St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Dallas. She deeply loved her nieces and nephews who were the pride of her life.
She is survived by brother, George (Rose); sister, Faythe Roberts (Charles); nephews, Andrew Warmouth and James Eckert; and nieces, Amy Roberts and Tawnya Eckert.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 474 Yalick Road, Dallas, with the Rev. Charles Grube officiating.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., state Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.
Interment will be in the Chapel Lawn Memorial Park, Dallas.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Shavertown Fire Department, 172 N. Main St., Shavertown, PA 18708; or Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18510.
Condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 19, 2020