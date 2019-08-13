|
|
Irene A. Kopiczak, 92, formerly of Ashley and Nanticoke, passed away Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Birchwood Nursing and Rehab Center, Nanticoke.
Born in Ashley on June 19, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Steven and Susan Surmick Zapotok.
She was employed in the garment industry by Stanley Manufacturing, Wilkes-Barre, until her retirement.
She was a member of St. Leo's/Holy Rosary Church, Ashley, and a member of its Altar and Rosary Society and the St. Vincent de Paul Society.
She enjoyed cooking and baking for family events and she enjoyed spending her time with her beloved family.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years, Stanley A. Kopiczak; sister, Theresa Kerrick; infant sister, Mary; and brother, Joseph Zapotok.
Surviving are her daughters, Mary Ann Mihneski and her husband, Michael; and JoAnn Kopiczak Dudeck; son, Stanley Kopiczak; grandchildren, Michael Mihneski, Melinda Belisle, Alan Dudeck, Daylene Dudeck, Kristopher Kopiczak, Sabryna Kopiczak and Steven Kopiczak; seven great-grandchildren; sisters, Helen Karlo and Marge Shulo; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday from George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley. A Mass of Christian Burial is at 10:30 a.m. in St. Leo's/Holy Rosary Church, Ashley. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday. The Rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The family asks flowers be omitted and memorial donations be made in Irene's memory to the St. Leo's/Holy Rosary Church Building Fund, 33 Manhattan St., Ashley, PA 18706.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 13, 2019