Irene C. Papura, 88, of Mountain Top, formerly of Dunmore, passed away peacefully Monday morning, Sept. 9, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital. She was the loving wife of the late Peter P. Papura.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Anna Karpovich Stumbers. She was a graduate of Mercy School of Nursing and worked as a licensed practical nurse until her retirement from Holy Family Residence. She was a member of St. Vladimir Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church.
Irene was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed playing bingo, taking trips to Atlantic City with her sister, Dorothy, and attending picnics with her best friend Mary Kujawski. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the staff at Smith Health Care, Mountain Top, for their kindness and compassionate care.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Dorothy Bouselli; and husband, Louie.
Irene is survived by her daughter, Deborah Pusateri and husband, Jim, Scranton; a son, David Papura and wife, Tanya, Mountain Top; grandchildren, Danielle Pusateri, Tyler, Brad and Krista Papura; three great-grandchildren, Anthony, Valeria and Michael; brother, Michael Stumbers and wife, Joan, Clarks Summit; and several nieces and nephews.
Divine liturgy will be at 11 a.m. Thursday in St. Vladimir Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, 430 N. Seventh Ave., Scranton, by the Rev. Myron Myronyuk, pastor.
Interment will be in parish cemetery, Kane Street, Scranton. Those attending the funeral are asked to go directly to church.
Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Nicholas Chomko Funeral Home, 1132 Prospect Ave., South Scranton.
Panachyda services are at 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Vladimir Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, or to St. Joseph's Center, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509; or to the donor's favorite charity.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 10, 2019