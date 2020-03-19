|
Irene D. Pisano, 92, a resident of Macungie, and formerly of Monahan Court, Newtown section of Hanover Twp. and Swoyersville, passed into eternal life Monday evening, March 16, 2020, in Lehigh Valley Medical Center-Cedar Crest, Allentown.
Her beloved husband was the late John Pisano, who passed away Sept. 6, 2005. Together, John and Irene shared 55 beautiful years of marriage.
Born June 12, 1927, in Plains Twp., Irene was one of five children born to the late Alexander and Katherine Dobrowalski Kuzemka.
Raised in Plains Twp., Irene was a graduate of and cheerleader at the former Plains Memorial High School, Class of 1944. She attended church at Holy Rosary, Wilkes-Barre.
A devoted homemaker most of her life, Irene was employed by Pomeroy's Department Store, Wilkes-Barre, where she met her future husband and laid claim to him immediately. Their only argument was about if Irene had him move the same boxes back and forth so she could spend time with him. Irene always said cardinals outside were John saying hi. One visited Irene's family after her death to let them know he had his best girl back.
In addition to her parents, Alexander and Katherine Kuzemka, and her husband, John, Irene was preceded in death by her brothers, Alexander, Edward and Joseph Kuzemka; her sister, Florence Stuckowski; and her son-in-law, Jerry Hoeppner.
Irene is survived by her two children, Linda Hoeppner, Macungie; and John Pisano and his wife, Barbara, Nashville, Tenn.; her three grandchildren, Jennifer Charlet and her husband, Cal, Nashville, Tenn.; Amy Miller and her husband, Michael, Macungie; and Michael Pisano and his wife, Morgan, Nashville, Tenn.; her three (soon to be four) great-grandchildren, Piper Ray Miller, Jameson Michael Charlet and Theodore Caldwell Charlet; as well as her numerous nieces and nephews. A great-granddaughter will arrive this spring to Michael and Morgan.
Irene was Nana to everyone, not just the grandchildren. Her license plate even read, "HI NANA." Her spunk, devotion to family, and unconditional love were inspirational. Some favorite past times included asking waiters if they were single and giving out grandchildren's phone numbers, buying chocolate treats "for the kids" which we all know were for the chocoholic herself, yelling at grandchildren for buying off the sale racks because it was embarrassing, scolding us for eating at other people's home before dinner and protecting Michael from Jennifer and Amy. Nana and Piper constantly instigated one another and were best buds. Nana and Jameson enjoyed meal times together, although she was too slow for him.
Due to current circumstances, burial will be private for her immediate family. There will be a memorial for family and friends scheduled for summer of 2020.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Wroblewski Funeral Home Inc., 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to in Irene's name.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 19, 2020