Irene G. Wassil Latsko, 97, a resident of the North End section of the city, passed into eternal life early Monday morning, June 17, 2019, following a recent illness.



Born Sept. 16, 1921, in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary Funkett Wassil.



Educated in the city schools, she attended the former Sacred Heart Slovak Parochial School, and then the James M. Coughlin High School, Wilkes-Barre.



Until her formal retirement, Mrs. Latsko was employed as a dietary aid by the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Plains Twp. Previously in her youth, she was employed by the former Central Slipper Company, Courtright Avenue, Wilkes-Barre.



She was a member of the Parish of St. Andre Bessette, North Wilkes-Barre, having been a life member of the former Sacred Heart of Jesus Roman Catholic Church until its closure.



Mrs. Latsko is remembered by those who knew and loved her as being a loving devoted mother to the four generations of her family that will miss her greatly.



Some of her favorite past times include traveling to the seashore, crocheting, reading, tending to her many floral gardens, making apple pies and fresh grape juice from her vines.



Mrs. Latsko was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Mr. John Michael Latsko, in 1959; granddaughter, Mary Ruth Latsko, in 1985; infant grandsons, Christopher and Cole Szczecinski; sisters, Theresa Hatalski and Marie Davis.



Left to celebrate her memory are her children, Maryann J. (Clement) Szczecinski, Plains Twp.; and Gregory (Sharon) Latsko, Bethlehem; grandchildren, Curtis (Kristina) Szczecinski, Christine (Mark) Westra, Bruce (Antoinette) Szczecinski, Debroah Lynn (Bernard) Chandler, Irene (Michael) Laton and Gregory John Latsko; 10 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; brothers, John Wassil, North Wilkes-Barre; and Frank Wassil, Mountain Top; several nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.



Irene's family would like to gratefully acknowledge and bless all the wonderful people who have been so kind and helpful to her along her way.



Funeral services for Mrs. Latsko will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday from the North Wilkes-Barre location of John V. Morris Family Funeral Homes Inc., 625 N. Main St., followed by her funeral Mass at 11 a.m. in the Parish of St. Andre Bessette, 668 N. Main St. The Rev. Kenneth M. Seegar, pastor, will serve as celebrant and homilist.



Interment with the Rite of Committal will follow in Sacred Heart of Jesus Roman Catholic Cemetery of St. Andre Bessette Parish, Dorchester Drive, Dallas.



Relatives and friends are invited to join Mrs. Latsko's family for visitation and shared remembrances at 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the funeral home.



In lieu of floral tributes, memorial donations in Mrs. Latsko's memory are kindly requested to the charity of the donor's choosing.



In lieu of floral tributes, memorial donations in Mrs. Latsko's memory are kindly requested to the charity of the donor's choosing.