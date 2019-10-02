|
Irene Gai, 96, of West Pittston, died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Highland Manor, Exeter.
Born in West Pittston, she was the daughter of the late Michele and Elisibetta Menichini Gai. She worked as a bookkeeper for many years. She was also a member of Corpus Christi Parish, West Pittston.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Joseph Gai; and her sister, Justina Bonfanti.
She is survived by her nephew (son), Cliff Miller; her niece (daughter), Carmelita Memolo; and her niece and caregiver, Carmelita Irene Miller, with whom she resided. Irene is also survived by many nieces and nephews whom she helped raise.
Funeral services will be held with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Friday in Immaculate Conception Church, Corpus Christi Parish, Luzerne Avenue, West Pittston. Family and friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. in the church.
Arrangements are entrusted to Anthony Recupero Funeral Home, West Pittston.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 2, 2019