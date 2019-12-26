|
|
Irene K. Jones, formerly Irene Kovalevich, of Hanover Twp., passed away peacefully Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019.
Born May 15, 1928, Irene was the daughter of Samuel and Mary Kovalevich.
Irene graduated from Hanover High School and lived in the Korn Krest section of Hanover Twp. as a child and later in the Buttonwood section in the early years of her marriage.
Irene enjoyed school and was an excellent student. She also loved the dances at Sans Souci Park and Harveys Lake, where she met her future husband, Joseph J. Jones, of Wilkes-Barre.
Irene married Joe on Aug. 30, 1958 and they enjoyed a full life together. The couple lived in Lisbon, Portugal, in the early 1960s while Joe was on assignment for United States Steel during the building of the Vasco De Gama Bridge over the Tagus River. Irene hosted several family members and friends in Portugal, creating once in a lifetime memories for many.
Always a devoted wife and loving aunt, Irene kept an immaculate home and never missed an opportunity to send a card or gift to nieces, nephews and family members.
While abroad, Irene kept in touch with personally handwritten letters, often about how much she enjoyed Portugal but always about how much she loved her family.
Irene and Joe returned to the United States and lived in Mt. Lebanon, a suburb of Pittsburgh, until the early 1990s when they retired and returned home to Hanover Twp.
Irene was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph J. Jones; brothers and sisters, Ruth K. Smith, Donald Koval, Emma Kovalevich Traher, Mary Kovalevich, Michael Kovalevich, Paul Kovalevich, John Kovalevich, Helen Rowinski, Helen Wyland, Joseph Zalasko and Ann Hughes.
Irene is survived by many nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to acknowledge and thank the staff at The Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and Assisted Living Center and Dr. Mark Puffenberg and Dr. Alan Boonin for their compassionate care for Irene.
Arrangements will be made by Richard H. Disque Funeral Home, 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas, and private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 26, 2019