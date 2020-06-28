Home

Irene L. Hughey

Irene L. Hughey Obituary

Irene L. Hughey, 97, of Wyoming, died Friday June 26, 2020, at Kingston Health Care Center, Kingston, where she was a guest.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Elmer and Martha Pleiscott Burgess. She graduated from Forty Fort High School and Wilkes-Barre Business College.

Irene had been employed by A. J. Sordoni and later, United Penn Bank in Wilkes-Barre, retiring in 1985. She was a loving aunt.

Preceding her in death are her first husband, Al Miller, who was killed in World War II; and her husband of 51 years, William Hughey; and a sister, Dorothy Noyle.

Surviving are her nieces, Judith Lane, Forty Fort; and Cheryl Kubera and her husband, Paul, Forty Fort; great-nephew, James Lane and his wife, Ronica, and their daughter, Livia; companion, Joseph Karavis.

Private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family from Hugh B. Hughes & Son, Inc. Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort. The interment will be in Oaklawn Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

For information or to send the family condolences, visit hughbhughes.com.

Published in Citizens' Voice on June 28, 2020
