Irene L. Stasko, 83, of Hunlock Creek (Ross Twp.), passed away Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019.
She was born in Ross Twp. on June 13, 1936, and was the daughter of the late John and Mary Bogarowski Pall.
Granny loved to spend her time playing Rummy, camping, frequenting yard sales, cutting the grass and tailgating at Penn State football games. She also loved to cook, and has passed down many of her secret recipes, mostly canning, due to her love of tomatoes. Her favorite color was red, as she seemed to always be wearing a red shirt with jeans (pockets were a must) and driving a red Honda Civic. Her idea of relaxing was sitting on her deck, drinking iced tea. Granny rarely went a Saturday night without watching Polka Party.
Granny was always the boss with family get-togethers, ensuring a complete turkey dinner was had for each holiday and family member's birthday. She also shared Polish traditions, such as Wigilia on Christmas Eve, not ever allowing anyone to eat meat, no matter what.
Most importantly, she loved spending as much time as she could with all her girls.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Stasko, who passed away in 1999; brothers, Anthony, John, Walter, Joseph, Edward, Leo and Robert; and sisters, Stella Sayre, Mary Kulakowski and Albina Lapinski.
Irene is survived by daughters, Mary Ann Sorber; and Michele Piatt and her husband, Paul; sister, Jennie Kulakowski; grandchildren, Marcie Sorber; Jessica Ponti and her husband, Andrew; Miranda Pell and her husband, Alex; Brittney Piatt and her fiancé, Nicholas Wagner; and Marissa Sorber; and great-granddaughter, Amelia VanHorn.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday from Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., state Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 2011 state Route 29, Hunlock Creek, with the Rev. Alex Roche officiating.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Interment will be in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cemetery, Lake Silkworth.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Northeast Sight Services, 825 Wyoming Ave., Exeter, PA 18643.
Condolences can be made at www.clswansonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 28, 2019